By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, Oct. 04, GNA - Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, on Friday said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would fight any attempt to introduce the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in basic schools.

At a press conference at the Parliament House, Mr Iddrisu said the CSE was being championed by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and encouraged Ghanaians to remain vigilant, resolute and determined to resist it.

The Ghana Education Service has said the guidelines circulating on social media purporting to be for the CSE had not been approved while the Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, had stressed the new curricula for basic schools did not contain CSE.

Mr Iddrisu commended the heads of the religious organisations for boldly leading the resistance against the CSE policy and called on well-meaning Ghanaians who respect and uphold the cultural and religious values of the land to equally resist its introduction in Ghana.

“We wish to place on record that we are on all force with the leadership of moral society, parents, civil society groups and members of the general Ghanaian public who have voiced their revulsion over the introduction of CSE both in schools and at the community level…”

He said the CSE was an affront to national values, cultural norms and religious beliefs and expressed regret that government was trying to introduce it into Ghana’s educational curriculum.

“We are deeply concerned that at a time many countries are prioritizing the teaching of Mathematics, Science, Coding, Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change; our focus is on Comprehensive Sexuality Education in the service of an LGBT agenda”.

