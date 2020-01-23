news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, Jan. 23, GNA - Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports on Thursday inaugurated the Sunyani East Municipal Assembly (SEMA) with a call to its 49 members to be time-conscious and development-oriented.

He reminded them that the Assembly remained the pivot of development and therefore more was expected of them to take the development of the Municipality to the next level.

The SEMA is made up of 34 elected members and 15 government appointees.

Mr. Asiamah, who read President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's inaugural address, congratulated them and asked that they focused on increased revenue mobilization - to improve the Assembly's Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

He told the members that any increase in their allowances was going to be dependent on the IGF performance of the Assembly.

That was why it was important for them to support the Management to devise workable strategies to enhance revenue generation.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the inauguration of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, was a major step in efforts towards consolidating the gains of Ghana's grassroots democracy.

She urged them to smooth over their differences, forge ahead in unity and help to identify and tackle existing development challenges of the area.

There was the need to ensure teamwork to enable the Assembly to initiate policies and programmes that would bring progress to the people, she added.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene identified poor sanitation and the springing up of unauthorized market structures as major challenges that required concerted efforts and decisive approach to tackle.

The Assembly required selfless and dedicated people, who would not put their personal interest ahead of the public good to perform.

She added that by-laws enacted by the assembly including that on environmental sanitation would have to be rigidly enforced.

Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, said the Assembly was the highest decision-making body for the development of the Municipality and asked that the members worked hard to bring progress to the people they were representing.

Justice Patrick Biney, a Supervising High Court Judge in Sunyani, swore the members into office.

GNA