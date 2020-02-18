news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Tumu, Feb. 18, GNA - Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate of the Sissala East Constituency, has assured the 450 delegates in the constituency of his commitment to supporting the party irrespective of the outcome.

“I am committed to support the NPP to win the 2020 elections in the constituency, and as such I am going out there to campaign on a clean note devoid of insults and other acts that have the potential to divide supporters of the party”, he said, adding: “the party is bigger than any individual “.

“There is only one thing we are searching for and that thing is victory for NPP in the constituency. This can be achieved when we campaign on issues based on roads, unemployment, agriculture, education, health and economic empowerment among others, which have affected the wellbeing of the people”, he added.

Mr Issahaku, gave the assurance after he submitted his nomination form to Mr Suara Bakuri Tahiru, Constituency Chairman of NPP on behalf of the Election Chairman, Mr Solomon Salia Mwangu in Tumu at the weekend.

He tasked the supporters of the party not to limit their efforts to working to retain the seat, but to work harder to increase the parliamentary and presidential votes in the constituency for the party.

Mr Issahaku who is also the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister said the NPP government brought a lot of infrastructural development to the people and needed four more years to bring more development to the Sissala East District to help improve their living standards.

He appealed to the delegates to put their confidence in him and elect him to represent them in Parliament to give them efficient and effective leadership and bring more development projects to the communities.

GNA