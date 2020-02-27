news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Fian, (UWR), Feb. 27, GNA - Mr Amidu Chinnia, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has been advocating peaceful campaigns of aspirants in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries and the general elections stipulated for December 7, 2020.

He said no matter whatever situation Ghanaians might have found themselves, they were far better off living in peace and must do their best to maintain peace at all times and say no to political parties that preached violence.

“We have been brothers and sisters of the same stock and live in a country called Ghana and we should not allow politics to divide us”, he said.

Mr Chinnia made the appeal when he handed over a 56-kilometre Fian-Issa- Kojokperi –Wahabu-Wellembelle Road project awarded on contract to P&W Ghanem Limited at separate ceremonies at Fian and Kojoperi in the Dafiama-Bussie-Issa District.

The project cost GH¢167.4 million and construction works would commence on March 10, 2020 and expected to be completed on March 9, 2023.

Of the 56 kilometer- road, actual works on the trunk road would cover 52 kilometres, while 4.15 kilometres would also cover Issa Town Roads to give it a facelift as a district capital.

Mr Chinnia reminded Ghanaians that politics was all about ideas and development, but not insults and personal attacks and all must cherish peace and exercise patience with each other from now to December 7 elections and after the elections, peace must still prevail in the country.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) might be telling Ghanaians what it had done previously and what it intended to do now, while NPP would also be telling the people what it had been able to do and what it could do more and voters would look at their circumstances and vote.

"Let us conduct our campaigns based on issues and ideas and the works both the NDC and the NPP had done for Ghana so that after December 7, we don’t experience chaos, confusion and destructions but a united people remained in a peaceful country".

