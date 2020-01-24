news, story, article

Buipe, Jan 24, GNA - Mr Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Savannah Regional Minister has called on Men to support Women to actively participate in the next District Level Elections.

This, he said will enable them to fully support the development of the area.

He said assembly elections held currently revealed that only a few women participated, especially in the Northern sector and almost, all of them failed to get the nod and indicated that it had affected gender balance in the Assemblies.

Mr Tika made the call during the inauguration of Assembly members of the Central Gonja district at Buipe in the Savannah Region.

Thirty Assembly Members made up of only men were inaugurated to promote popular participation in governance.

Mr Tika urged the Assembly members to make positive contributions to ensure that the district benefitted from government flagship programmes.

He encouraged the Assembly Members to be committed to assignments given them in their new roles to contribute to address challenges of unplanned and haphazard development in the district and ensure compliance with building rules and regulations on the zoning and development of lands according to approved plans and designated land use, to avoid flooding.

He also urged them to use their position as assembly members to educate the citizens on the importance of sanitation management, environmental health and rules in the district.

Mr Mahama Mustapha, District Chief Executive, emphasised on the need for members to be united and, endeavour to be diligent, accountable and responsive to the needs of the people in the district, to enhance their livelihood.

