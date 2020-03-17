news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R), March 17, GNA - Municipal and District Chief Executives and their Coordinating Directors in all Assemblies in the Oti Region have signed performance contracts, the first, since the creation of the Region.

The performance contract is an integral component of service delivery standards and performance management system, which are systematic processes for improving performance by developing the individual assessment of staff to enhance productivity, competencies and increased job satisfaction.

The signing of the contract is in line with the Local Government Act 2016(ACT 936), which provides for the establishment and administration of the District Assemblies and operationalization of their activities.

Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, said the management contract was to help the District Assemblies in the Region to improve their performances.

He said the contract was to let staff of the MDAs to know and understand what was expected of them so they could discharge their duty effectively on key performance areas to promote their Departments and Units and also determined their career path.

Nana Yeboa urged the MDAs to adopt strategic planning to allow all the agencies in Local Government to clearly define their objectives and work assiduously to improve the quality of life of the people.

Mr Patrick Chartey Jilima, Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, his outfit was determined to mobilize resources to enhance the development of the Municipality.

GNA