news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Kintampo (BE/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has been elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election.



Mr Baffoe pulled 371 votes to beat two other contenders; Mr Charles Nkangmah Mateerl, the Party’s candidate for 2016, who garnered 312 votes out of 750 valid votes cast, and Dr Kwaku Anane-Gyinde, who obtained 67 votes.

Mr Baffoe, in an appreciation and victory address, emphasised on unity and team work, saying they were political tools essential for the Party to win the Kintampo North Seat for the first time.

Mr Mateerl and Dr Anane-Gyinde jointly affirmed their loyalty to the Party and preparedness to collaborate with Mr Baffoe to campaign effectively for victory in Election 2020.

Later in an address, Mr Thomas Adu Appiah, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, described the election as an “in-house affair for the interest of the Party and the generality of Ghanaians”.

He, therefore, called for unity and hard work by Party faithful to wrest the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

GNA