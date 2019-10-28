news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 28, GNA - Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has appealed to the Media to collaborate effectively with the Assembly to maintain orderliness in the Municipality.

She stated the Assembly tried all possible means to take away traders from the streets and to stop drivers from loading at unauthorised areas but they remained adamant and resurfaced as soon as the Assembly’s task left the streets.

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the appeal at a “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Assembly in Sunyani to launch the upcoming Referendum and District Level Election (DLE) slated for Tuesday, December 17 this year.

The programme was also to inform and educate the electorate about government’s achievements regarding development projects through the implementation of its flagship policies and programmes such as the Free Senior High School and the Planting for Food and Jobs in the Municipality.

It was attended by heads of departments and institutions, the Media, staff of the Assembly, representatives of traditional councils, security personnel and the general public.

She expressed worry that the Assembly was making high expenditure on fuel and other logistics daily to maintain law and order, especially in the central business district of the ‘city’ but recalcitrant traders and drivers were not cooperating for sanity to prevail.

She therefore reiterated the need for the media, particularly the local FM Radio Stations to assist by preaching against the uncooperative attitudes and illegitimate actions of the drivers and the traders.

Madam Owusu-Banahene implored the media to also stress more on sanitation issues for the people to observe best sanitation practices.

Besides helping to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the Municipality, good and proper sanitation practices would help a lot to reduce the huge sums of the Assembly’s revenue being spent on waste management.

