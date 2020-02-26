news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



New Tafo (E/R), Feb. 26, GNA - The Abuakwa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Owusu Twum-Ampofo has advised students in the municipality to take advantage of government scholarship programmes to upgrade their education.

He said some years ago, the scholarship was only centred in Accra and now that it was decentralized, students in the districts must capitalize on the opportunity to obtain a tertiary education.

Mr Twum-Ampofo made the statement during a presentation at the meet the press session organised by the assembly to account to the people on government projects, programmes and policies that were implemented in the municipality.

He said his municipality was fortunate that 91 people were awarded government scholarship to go to various tertiary institutions in the country including the universities, nursing and colleges of education in 2019.

He extended his gratitude to government and hoped that this year, the number of beneficiaries would increase for more students to be captured.

Mr Twum-Ampofo said the Free Senior High School introduced by the government was currently supporting 4,848 students in the municipality in four schools of which 2,275 were females and 2,573 males.





The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo said, in 2017, the number of schools benefiting from school feeding in the municipality was 11, but now the number moved up to 21 to release the stress and burden of parents.

She said to ensure the effective monitoring of teachers in the municipality, she has presented five motorbikes to the five circuits responsible for monitoring of schools in the area.

GNA