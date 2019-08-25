news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

New Abirem, Aug, 25, GNA - Madam Mavis Ama Frimpong a former Eastern Regional Minister has won the NDC parliamentary primary election for the Abirem constituency with 628 votes.

She beat Paul Aboagye Dadzie also a former District Chief Executive for the area, who polled 105 votes.

In what was termed as a clash of the titans, Ms Frimpong has for the third time, won the confidence of the NDC at Abirem to contest for the parliamentary seat having contested in 2012 and the 2016 general elections.

In a related development, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, incumbent MP for Lower Manya Krobo and former Deputy Minister for the Eastern Region also beat three other candidates with 628 votes.

His other contenders Benedicta Lasi Koryo polled 444, David Tetteh 85 while Dr Joseph Teye Nuertey polled 68.

