Accra, Oct 7, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that feedback from the electoral areas at the opening of nominations indicates that more people are showing interest in the election of members of the District Assemblies and Unit committees.



It said many candidates responded positively by picking the nomination forms, with most of them filling and submitting.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday noted that the EC was overwhelmed with the demand for the nominations forms.

“Nationally, we sent 252,000 forms for Unit Committee, and 126, 000 forms for the Assembly Members. There is a request from the regions including; Northern, Ashanti and Greater Accra for more forms,” he said.

Dr Quaicoe, gave the assurance that all candidates in need of the forms would be duly served to enable them to contest.

“We have made adequate preparations in terms of logistics and personnel to ensure that the processes go on smoothly,” he added.

The EC today started accepting nominations from prospective candidates for election as members of District Assemblies and Unit Committees.

It would be received in all Electoral Areas in each District from October 7 to 11 between the hours of 0900 hours to 1200 hours and 1400 hours to 1700 hours on each day.

It is part of a process leading to the District Assemblies and Unit Committee Elections, to be held on Tuesday, December, 17.

Prospective candidates would be expected to personally deliver or cause to be delivered on his/her behalf by the proposer or seconder of his/her nomination, the completed nomination forms to the Returning Officer (Special Duties) at a designated place in the Electoral Area or Unit.

GNA