Accra, Jan 20, GNA - The 1992 Alumni of the Manhean Secondary School has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly representatives across the country to elect competent Presiding Members in upcoming elections.



“We want to first use this opportunity to congratulate all Assembly Members-elect and to wish them well as they gear up for the official swearing in and the important work that they have ahead of them.

“However, we also use this opportunity to urge them to vote for competent people as Presiding Members for the various Assemblies as they are crucial to the effectiveness of the Assemblies,” said Ebenezer Gawugah, alias Big-Joe, Acting Chairman of MOSA 92.

Mr Gawugah made the call in Tema Community Nine (9) when the year group held their annual get-together.

The programme brought together old students of the school, which is reputed for producing many great personalities in both private and public spheres of life.

The school over the years produced ; the current Tema Mantse, Mr Abraham Aidoo, former Majority leader of Parliament, Felix Nii Anang-La, current Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema among others.

Following the successful election of Assembly members for the various electoral areas in the country in the just ended Local Level Elections, the stage has been set for the official investiture of Assembly members.

The swearing in ceremony for Assembly Members is scheduled for Thursday, the 23rd of January. Immediately after the swearing, all the new Assemblies will elect PMs in keeping with convention.

“All we ask is that partisanship, old-‘boyism’ and favouritism be put aside in this matter so that only competent people can be elected on Thursday,” he said.

He also advised the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to eschew the tendency to lord it over Assembly members and rather serve in cooperation and harmony with them.

“They should understand that they are there to serve and be Lords. They should also understand that per the law, the Assembly members are clothed with power under Act 936 to hold votes on no confidence in any Chief Executive,” Mr. Gawugah said.

In attendance were; Nene Ofoe Teye, a Senior Officer at GPHA, Mrs. Naomi Donkor, a businesswoman, Daniel Tetteh Cobblah, a Maritime Practitioner, Mr. Isaac Larteh Tawiah, a Lecturer and Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, a mainstream politician.

