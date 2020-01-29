news, story, article

By Vitus Doozie, GNA



Mampong (Ash) Jan 29, GNA - Daasebere Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene, has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the provision of Storm Drains and Affordable Houses for the Municipality.

He said the lack of professionally-constructed storm drainage systems in the Municipality to help drain off flash waters after heavy rains, has been the cause of perennial flooding in some areas, causing a serious environmental problems for the inhabitants.

On the affordable housing project, Daasebere Osei Bonsu II, pledged to make available to the government any acreage of land that would be required for the project, which would help address the housing deficit in his traditional area.

He made the appeal when he graced the swearing-in of the newly-constituted Mampong Municipal Assembly at Asante-Mampong.

Responding to the petition of the Mamponghene, Ms Barbara Ayisi Archer, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, who supervised the event on behalf of the President, promised to convey the petition to the President through her Sector Minister.

She called on the newly-sworn in Assembly Members to take advantage and facilitate for the people, the President’s safety nets such as; the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, among others, rolled out to improve their socio-economic conditions and wellbeing.

She advised the Municipal Assembly to enact by-laws that would enable them to effectively deal with sanitation issues in the Municipality.

Thomas Appiah Kubi, the MCE for Mampong said that the success of the Assembly would largely depend on cooperation between the Assembly members and his office.

He therefore admonished the Assembly Members to eschew all forms of partisanship and embrace development while they lived in peace and harmony.

The 48-member Assembly comprising 33 Assembly Members and 15 Government Appointees, were led to take the oath of office by Mr Godwin Kubi, Magistrate of Mampong Magistrate Court.





In an election supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Godwin Anto, the Assemblyman for the Yonso Electoral Area, garnered 47 votes representing 99 per cent of the total votes cast to become the presiding member for the Assembly.

The visibly elated Mr Kubi thanked the members for the trust reposed in him and called for unity of purpose ad co-operation among the embers to move the Assembly forward.

GNA