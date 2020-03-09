news, story, article

Tema, Mar 9, GNA - Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema East have called for the renewal of mandate for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Daniel Titus Glover as president and Member of Parliament respectively.



The delegates, who are gearing up towards the Party’s parliamentary primaries openly declared their full support to President Akufo-Addo who was going unopposed and Mr Glover, the Deputy Minister for Transport, who has one contender.

The delegates, showing their support for the two, carried placards and sang the praises of the two when the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) cut sod for the commencement of the construction of an ultramodern community hospital at Tema Newtown.

Some of the placards read, "Nobody changes a winning team", "the Titus/Nana duo is the most successful combination that we have ever had in Tema East" , "With Titus winning by, over 4,000 votes in 2016 while His Excellency won by almost l million votes”.

Mr Dennis Amanor,, a delegate said, "We are here to let our MP know that he still has many years of service ahead of him and we are therefore expecting that he will not betray our confidence in him to lead us to victory again this year".

Mr. Amanor, who was one of over 700 delegates who had thronged the sod cutting ceremony, indicated that the Tema East delegates planned on giving Titus Glover a 100 per cent endorsement.

"Just like the larger party is poised to give His Excellency the President a 100 per cent endorsement, the delegates of Tema East have also decided to let that vote of confidence in our Flagbearer resonate here”.

He added that, "I tell you as far as the delegates in Tema East here are concerned, Nana Addo and Titus Glover are inseparable; the two of them will bear our Presidential and Parliamentary tickets for 2020".

Mr. Daniel Tetteh Coblah , another delegate suggested that looking at the massive support for Mr Glover, it would save time and money if the incumbent was endorsed describing the organization of a primaries in the area as exhaustive stressing that “let us just endorse our incumbent MP and His Excellency the President for 2020."

GNA