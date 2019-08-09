news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – The maiden Ghana-Thailand senior officials meeting has been held in Accra, as part of efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The thematic areas which would provide the framework for enhancing the levels of partnership and cooperation between Ghana and Thailand include agriculture, trade, investment, finance and education.

Mr Sammie Eddico, Supervising Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, led Ghana’s delegation to the meeting, whilst the Thai delegation was led by Mr Jesda Katavetin, Director General of South Asia, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Mr Eddico recounted that it was worth noting that in August 2006, Ghana and Thailand signed a protocol to establish a Thailand-Ghana Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

“We agreed further, to establish a Joint Trade Commission to boost the flow of business between our two countries in August 2008,” he stated.

“I regret to say that we have not yet taken advantage of these agreements to enhance our bilateral cooperation. Since the two countries have successfully worked together on the international platform, it is my hope that this great relationships that our two countries have forged would be extended to economic partnerships for the benefit of our people.”

He said he felt very gratified that this first senior officials meeting had come to strengthen the relations that Ghana shared with Thailand and that it had provided the forum for both countries to touch base on various areas of possible cooperation and to suggest ways forward to improve their economic bonds.

“Let me be quick to say that our work begins here as we are all going back to our respective offices, be it in Thailand or in Ghana,” he said.

“In order to get a positive impact from this first official meeting between our two countries, it behaves on us to continue working together to effectively push through these areas of possible collaboration which have been outlined.”

Mr Eddico entreated both countries to ensure the operationalisation of their conclusions; adding that “in this regard, I encourage us to form technical working groups in our respective countries that would monitor the status of implementation of our decisions.

“As the popular saying goes ‘Anything worth doing, is worth doing well’.”

He said Ghana looks forward to the holding of the next Senior Officials Meeting, which would possibly be held in Thailand, reciprocally, at a date yet to be decided between the two sides.

He said it was the hope of the Government of Ghana that both countries would mutually benefit from this promising partnership.

On his part, Mr Katavetin said Thailand would continue to work together with Ghana to achieve tangible outcome benefits and prosperity of their two countries.

GNA