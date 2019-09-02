news, story, article

Accra, Sept 2,GNA - The Tema West Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party has called recent incursions into public conversation by the 2020 Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress as Communist inferior tactics that will not wash.



Speaking with journalists in Accra over the weekend, Dennis Amfo-Sefa, alias Nana Boakye said former President John Mahama was wasting his time and the time of everyone else with his politics.

"There is no way Ghanaians are going to overlook the good works of President Akufo-Addo and bring back into power, somebody that they rejected just a few years ago.

"if you look at the fact that in the period that we are talking about, President Akufo-Addo has been doing wonders in office,” Nana Boakye said.

According to him, “Mr. John Mahama is only wasting his own precious time because the die is already cast – he will lose 2020.”

Nana Boakye’s caustic take on the chances of the former President was provoked by what is seen as Mr. Mahama’s about turn attempt to steal some shine from the Free SHS education programme that he dismissed as unworkable.

In a recent commentary on the programme, the former President said that he would review it and not scrap it as has been speculated, and that the reforms he would make to Free SHS would be informed by the outcome of wider consultation on the programme.

The NPP has since descended heavily on Mr. Mahama over the issue warning him to stay clear of the glory from the programme that he opposed.

However, the party’s Constituency Chairman for Tema West believed the rebuff by the party was not enough and therefore took a deeper dig at him.

.“Mr. Mahama should just look around and see the policies that President Akufo-Addo is implementing, and he should ask himself – is there any more room for any new policy that would be one of a kind? No; any relevant policy that Mr. Mahama can think about, President Akufo-Addo is already implementing something similar.

“In the area of Agriculture, there is planting for Food and Jobs; in the area of Health, we are revamping the NHIS that Mahama and the NDC nearly collapsed after President Kufuor had started; in the area of youth employment we are implementing NABCO, in the area of Education, we have Free SHS, so what else is Mr. Mahama having up his sleeves that will be new if we give him the chance to come and also implement something?Nothing!” Nana Boakye told journalists.

