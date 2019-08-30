news, story, article

Accra, Aug 30, GNA - Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten,the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tema East Constituency, has sold the NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate to Chiefs of Tema as the best option that voters have in presidential materials that will be presented them in 2020.



In a tour of visitation to tribal Chiefs in Tema on Thursday, Mr Odamtten, who is also the immediate past Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, said the former President had already proven himself.

“I need not introduce former President John Dramani Mahama because your Royal Highness knows him already, and you also know what he did in the one term that we gave him between 2012 and 2016.

“But at the same time, I think it spoils nothing to re-emphasize that he is the best option that Ghana has in 2020,” Mr Ashai said during a visit to the Palace of Tema Mantse, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll.

The 2020 Tema East Parliamentary Candidate for NDC reminded that it was former President Mahama who built the schools that enabled the current Administration to implement the Free Senior High School policy, which President Mahama piloted in the form of targeted scholarships for brilliant, but needy students.

He also reminded that the former President ended the phenomenon of ‘dum sor’ and built hospitals as part of massive infrastructural accomplishments.

“Compared to the kind of leadership we are having now, I believe the difference is clear and I do not need to stand here and try to remind your Royal Highness and our elders of what former President Mahama can do,” he said.

Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, overlord of the Industrial City, together with his elders, welcomed him and his team to the palace, acknowledging the achievements of the former Tema MCE, while he was Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema.

He said Odamtten was from a strong tradition of public service with his father having served resourcefully in the traditional area.

The Tema Mantse urged for a clean campaign devoid of insults.

Nii Amarh Somponu, alias Nii Shippi, the Tema Stool Secretary, advised the NDC not to engage in politics of lies and rough propaganda methods to keep opponents in a negative light because it was God that did everything.

The tour was purposed to formerly introduce the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for 2020 to the chiefs of the Tema traditional area.

His first stop was the Manhean Palace of the Tema Mantse, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku ll, before visiting the Palace of the Ewe Chief of Tema, Togbui Datsomor Adelashie ll, also in Tema Newtown.

From there, he visited the Dagomba Chief of Tema, Alhaji Musa at Tema Site 2 before rounding his tour up with a visit to the Council of Zongo Chiefs.

Mr Ibrahim Bancey, who is the Chairman of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, similarly advised for a clean campaign and advised Mr Odamtten to lead with humility and wisdom.

He was also full of praise for Mr. Odamtten for his good works as MCE of Tema.

Islamic prayers were later offered for him at the Tema Central Mosque.

The constituency Chaiman, Alhaji Mahama Bulisa and the constituency Secretary, Seidu Abdulai, were grateful for the wonderful reception accorded them by the respected tribal Chiefs.

