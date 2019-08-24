news, story, article

Bawku (UER), Aug. 24, GNA – Mr Mahama Ayariga, the NDC Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central Constituency, has been confirmed as the party’s Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections.



Mr Ayariga who was unopposed in the contest was declared winner of the election by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the NDC electoral guidelines.

Meanwhile the primaries are; going on peacefully in the Upper East Region, with many of the constituencies expecting to finish voting before the official closing time of 17.00 hours.

At the Binduri Constituency, where 708 delegates are voting, over 600 had voted by 11.40 hours for the four contestants, Mr Noah Ben Azure, a Teacher, Dr Robert Kugnab-lem, the incumbent MP, Mr Simon Azimbe, a Teacher and Mr Stephen Atubiga, a business man.

Out of the 953 delegates for the Navrongo Central, 400 had voted by 11.30 hours and the Director of Elections, Mr Morris Akamini was optimistic that all the delegates would vote before 17.00 hours. The five candidates vying for the Constituency are; two former Municipal Chief Executives for the Kassana-Nankana, Mr Stanislaus Kandingdi and Mr Emmanuel Andem, while the rest are Mr Peter Kaba, a Legal Practitioner, Mr Samson Tangombu, a public servant and Dr Jacob Parechuga, an Educationist.

At the Chiana-Paga Constituency, 823 delegates had voted by 12.21 hours out of the 1,100 delegates expected to vote, while at the Zebila Constituency, 978 delegates had voted out of the 1,062 delegates at the same time.

For the Chiana-Paga Constituency, five candidates are contesting, Mr Rudolph Amenga-Etigo, the incumbent MP, Mr Christopher Apedum, a business man, Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a business man, Mr Thomas Addah Dalu, a former District Chief Executive and Mr Donald Tuumyeridam, a Teacher and Jonathan Nyaaba, a law student.

The Zebilla Constituency also has five candidates, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebila, a public servant, Mr Simon Mbilla Eugene, Mr Cletus Avoka, former MP, Mr Paul Issifu Abasi and Mr Simon Ayande Agbango, a former District Chief Executive.

GNA