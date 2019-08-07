news, story, article

Bawku (U/E) Aug. 7, GNA - Madam Gabiana Abugri Gbanwa, former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Bawku Central Constituency has filed her nomination to contest the party’s primaries again.

Madam Gbanwa contested the Bawku central primaries with Mr Haruna Alhassan, four years ago and won the primaries, but lost to incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, in the 2016 general elections.

Supporters of Madam Gbanwa presented the form on Wednesday at Bawku to Mr Tania Abudulia Badiemgos, the Bawku Central Constituency Chairman for the NPP.

In a message read on her behalf by Mr Begura Yawuza, she pledged to work tirelessly to bring peace and unity in the area for development.

She further promised to prioritize issues regarding the development of the youth since “they are the driving force of any developmental agenda.”

Madam Gbanwa said because women and children were the most vulnerable in society, she would pursue programmes that would create a sustainable employment plan to keep women in business to support their husbands to keep the home.

She pointed out that water and sanitation were a major priority areas to the development of the people of the Bawku Central Constituency and promised to lobby with stakeholders to promote its sustainability.

Madam Gbanwa said she would also strengthen the peace already existing in the party within the constituency and called on party members to see each other as one people with a common goal, “since the contest was a family affair and not a do or die business”.

Two other contestants, Mr Abubakar Wuni and Ayuuba Siedu had also filed to contest the primaries.

GNA