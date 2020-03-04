news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) says it will implement a social intervention policy dubbed: ‘Unemployment Benefits Scheme’ to pay a minimum of GH¢ 300.00 monthly allowance to unemployed graduates if given the nod in the December polls.



It said beneficiaries were required to complete their mandatory one-year national service.

Mr John Amekah, the National Chairman of LPG, who told the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said youth unemployment was a lurking time bomb that could explode anytime should government fail to implement pragmatic measures to address it.

He lamented that successive governments, had failed to tackle the plight of unemployed graduates, and the LPG was poised to clamping down on the situation through pragmatic policies and programmes.

He noted that the increasing graduate unemployment rate had exacerbated criminal activities across the country and LPG was committed to addressing the phenomenon once and for all.

“The LPG with Kofi Akpaloo as the Leader of the Party, we are determined to supervise the implementation of policies that will help develop the country through payment of unemployed graduates to reduce the burden and stress young people go through after completing their tertiary education,” Mr Amekah assured.

That, he said, would help lessen the burden of unemployed graduates and revive the diminishing number of local businesses in the country.

Mr Amekah expressed the need for the government to implement capacity-building programmes on entrepreneurial skills and initiative moves to protect the environment from the effects of the climate change.

