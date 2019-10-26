news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - The Liberal Party of Ghana ( LPG) has given the assurance that, when given the nod in the 2020 elections, it would institute innovative policies to eradicate poverty and create wealth for all Ghanaians.



Mr John Amekah, the acting National Chairman of the Party, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra, over the weekend that, the LPG government would identify cash and food crops in each constituency and provide hybrid seedlings to farmers for cultivation.

The Party, he said, would also establish boards for the various cash crops, including cotton, sugarcane and oil palm and organise farmers into cooperatives, and provided with hybrid seedlings from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI) to grow.

The LPG believes that poverty could only be eradicated when the people are empowered in the production sectors of the economy to create jobs and wealth, Mr Amekah said.

Meanwhile, the Party has endorsed "Yes" vote for the December 17 National Referendum, to amend Article 55(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

The amendment of the entrenched clause would enable political parties to put up candidates for District Level Elections and promote multi-party Democracy.

The Party entreated its supporters and all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the amendment to move the country's multiparty democracy to a higher level to stimulate development.

