news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has declared its full support for the National Referendum to amend Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.



The Party has, therefore, urged its supporters and all well-meaning Ghanaians to vote "Yes", to enable political parties to put forward candidates for district level elections to enhance local governance and multi-party democracy.

Mr John Amekah, the acting National Chairman of the Party, made the call in an interview with the GNA in Accra on Thursday.

"I believe that Yes vote will change the way campaign is carried out in this country, therefore voting will no longer be based on promises, but issues and track record, "he said.

Mr Amekah urged the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify public education to every nook and cranny of the nation to whip up the interest of the electorate in the December 17 Referendum, in order to have the required votes to amend the Constitution.

"Public sensitisation on the referendum should be done at the market places and lorry stations and the chiefs should be involved by letting the people know and understand the colour Yellow is for Yes,"Mr Amekah stated.

The LPG Chairman entreated the EC and NCCE to produce jingles on the referendum in all local languages to enhance understanding.

GNA