By Elizabeth Ofosu, GNA



Accra, Sep. 18, GNA - Mr Smart Birikorang, Exhibition Officer at the Dome Presbyterian School exhibition centre, has advised residents to take advantage of the extended time of the exhibition exercise to cross-check their names.

He said this was the time voters could use to correct anomalies in the voter register, such as wrong spelling of names, omissions of names in the register among others.

This, he said, would enable them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 2020 general election.

The exhibition officer, who made the observation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dome disclosed that 61 people had visited the centre to check their names since the exercise started, noting that, the number was quite low compared to previous years.

The current voter exhibition exercise, which started on Tuesday September 10, was expected to end on the September 17, 2019, but was extended to end on Friday 20th September, 2019.

