news, story, article

Bolgatanga, Sept 10, GNA – The exhibition of the Voter register by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday started smoothly in the Upper East Region with Bolgatanga and Bawku Municipalities registering low turnouts.



The nationwide exercise, which seeks to give opportunity to registered voters to correct errors regarding their particulars, would end on September 17, 2019.

Even though the exercise started smoothly in most of the polling stations in the Municipalities, few people have so far shown interest and there are no queues at the polling stations.

At about 1400 hours, when the Ghana News Agency visited some of the exhibition centres, only few people had verified their details.

The exhibition centre at the regional House of Chiefs, where 636 people were on the register,only 11 people had verified, while nine people verified their details at the Junior Staff Quarters exhibition centre.

Ms Patience Yinbumongsor, the Exhibition Officer at the Bukere Primary exhibition centre told the GNA that out of a total of 1,040 registered voters, only 12 had verified.

The Exhibition Officer said it was a normal practice, where people usually waited until the last day to verify their particulars.

She said it was prudent for registered voters to verify early in order to avoid long queues on the last days, which may deny some people their right to verify and correct irregularities in their particulars.

GNA