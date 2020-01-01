news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), in a New Year message said: “I would like to wish Ghanaians at home and abroad a 2020 that comes with positive change that contributes to personal and societal advancement.

“May 2020 bring with it the positive changes that will ensure that we build a better Ghana for all.

“In order to build a better country, the people of Ghana deserve the kind of leadership that serves with humility, integrity and with a view that says the people come first and the Constitution is the supreme law of the Republic,” Mr Kofi Akpaloo LPG Leader stated in a New Year Message to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday.

“May 2020 bring with it a commitment to working towards building and growing an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the 5.6 million jobless Ghanaians and those who join the ranks of jobseekers following the completion of National Service.

“In this regard, we call upon Private Sector, Students and Higher Education Institutions with support from Government to work together in order to ensure opportunities for jobs and wealth creation are identified and tapped before leaving the country’s campuses,” Mr Akpaloo, stated.

Mr Akpaloo described 2019 as a challenging year “for us all making it vital for us all to reflect on it so that we do not repeat the same mistakes while working to find better solutions to our problems as a country.

“The New Year, 2020, presents us with an opportunity to start afresh by recommitting to economic advancement, the Rule of Law, accountability, transparency and constitutionalism”.

The LPG Leaders said: “May 2020 be the year we begin with the allocation of National Identification numbers linked to Residential Addresses nationwide. This will help create a credit economy and generate jobs.

“May 2020 be the year we start with the project of building a country that is full of entrepreneurs and millionaires. The past year saw too many instances of joblessness”.

“May 2020 be the year we implement the Right to Information act to prevent corruption and I call upon Ghanaians to celebrate the New Year by abiding by the rules of the road and to celebrate responsibly”.

