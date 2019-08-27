news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, Aug 27, GNA – Mr Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central in the Upper East Region has called on leaders and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work in unison to make the party attractive to the electorate.

The MP made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after his victory in the Saturday’s primaries in Bolgatanga.

The incumbent pulled 843 votes out of 1,074 votes cast to emerge the winner ahead of his competitor Mr George Gamson, a public servant who had 229 votes.

In the Bolgatanga Central, 1,075 delegates were expected to vote, however, one delegate could not turn out to vote while there was one spoilt and one rejected ballot.

Mr Adongo, who expressed profound gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him once again, indicated that the victory belonged to every member of the NDC, irrespective of the candidate, or the candidate whom each supported at the primaries.

Strengthening the grassroots structures and making the party more appealing to the electorate, the MP stressed, were the key to winning both the Parliamentary and Presidential seats in the 2020 elections and called for unity and cooperation among the party leaders and supporters.

Mr Adongo, thanked Mr Gamson, whom he referred to as his elder brother for working together with him in the last two months to strengthen the grassroots of the party before the primaries and promised to continue to work with him and other leaders of the party to oust the NPP government.

