By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nangodi (UE), Jan 24, GNA - Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive in the Upper East Region, has urged the newly constituted Assembly Members to work together to consolidate the prevailing peace in the area for accelerated development.

This, she said, would enable stakeholders to advance the development needs of the District for the general wellbeing of the people.

“We have to work together to consolidate the peace for which we have collectively built over the years by conducting our political discourse with civility and decorum to further strengthen our democratic values as we go to the polls on December 7, 2020,” the DCE stressed.

The DCE said this at the inaugural ceremony of the newly elected and appointed assembly members of the Nabdam District Assembly on Thursday at Nangodi, the District capital.





She said the district has enjoyed, not only relative peace, but also progressed in terms of development and it was therefore imperative for members to distance themselves from activities that would disrupt the achievement.

“It is obvious that we have steadily made progress in these areas, which we have to collectively consolidate to ensure that the felt needs of our people are accordingly addressed,” she added.

She encouraged the new assembly to diligently discharge its duties with utmost transparency and accountability to drive the electorates along for inclusive development devoid of political interest.

Both elected and appointees of the assembly were urged to cordially advance their ideas and lobby for development, especially the government flagship programmes to their various electoral areas.

“Let us therefore remain united in our shared faith by showing the spirit of collective responsibility and doing that which is right. Let us allow our goals that unite us to be greater than our differences,” she said.

Delivering a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Mohammed Habib Tijani, the Deputy Minister for Regional Integration and Foreign Affairs, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yendi, urged the Assembly to work towards total development.

He said government had implemented a number of social interventions, which were making strides and impacting lives and urged the assembly members to peacefully lobby for a share for their various electoral areas.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has formulated a Rural Development Policy, which provides a mechanism for the implementation of coordinated interventions on agriculture, social services, industrialisation, financial inclusion and skills development to ensure transformative change in the lives of rural people across the country,” he said.

He charged the assembly members to frequently meet their people and verify their needs to contribute during assembly sessions to transform quality of lives of the people.

In all, 13 elected and six appointed assembly members who would steer the affairs of the Assembly for the next four years, were sworn into office by Mr Frederick Kaar, Magistrate, Bongo District Court.

