Accra, Aug 21, GNA - An assembly member and women’s activist, Ms. Comfort Darbo, is urging vigorous push by women groups and other civil society organizations towards getting the Affirmative Action Bill passed.



This, she said, had been urgent as moves were being made to amend the 1992 Constitution to allow for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), something that could affect women’s representation at the lowest tier of the country’s political administration.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that given the enormous challenges they faced, contesting elections – the gender stereotypes, lack of financial resources psychological and traditional barriers, “Affirmative Action, is what is going to provide a remedy”.

“We need to have a strong voice. The interminable wait must end.”

Ms. Darbo said her expectation was that the amendment of the Constitution, to allow political party participation in district assembly and unit committee elections, would provide the opportunity for the leadership of the parties to “encourage and support more of their women members to be elected to the assemblies and unit committees”.

Ghanaians would decide through a referendum the election of MMDCEs in the coming December.

There is broad support for the idea of electing MMDCEs as that would mean devolution of more executive power and resources to the local governments.

