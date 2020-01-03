news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Jan. 03, GNA - Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has asked the Nation to hold on to God, and anticipate His favour in the year 2020.

He said God had destined the year 2020 to be a good one for all, therefore the Nation must set its mind on Him as the year approached.

“We must hold on to God as we enter 2020. The year would be good for us all and we must prepare for goodness,” the Deputy Minister told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said God’s word contained health, life and prosperity, thus making it the life guide all must fall on.

Rev. Avuletey said the Nation must pray for the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and for the success of his flagship programmes, saying they had been carefully crafted to propel Ghana into a developed nation within the shortest possible time.

He appealed to the youth in particular, to take advantage of the Free Senior High School and other programmes to ready themselves for numerous opportunities.

