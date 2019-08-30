news, story, article

Kodie (Ash), Aug. 30, GNA – Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Afigya-Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to provide maximum support to the police to help fight crime in the country.



He said the recent attacks on the police in the line of duty was an attack on the country’s democracy, and it was important for all who believed in the democratic dispensation and cherished peace to rise up and speak against it.

At the opening of a workshop for the Women’s Wing of the Party at Kodie, Odeneho Appiah said criminals should not be allowed to create chaos in the country.

The workshop was to prepare the Women’s Wing ahead of the campaign for the 2020 general election as they had critical roles to play in maintaining peace and security.

The Constituency Chairman said it was the responsibility of women to talk to their children, husbands, brothers and sisters to desist from criminal activities and report those involved to the authorities to ensure peace.

He said law enforcement was crucial in the fight against crime and it was important for the security agencies and the justice delivery system to strengthen their capacities and ensure criminals were appropriately dealt with to serve as deterrent to others.

Odeneho Appiah appealed to the women to be mindful of their health and desist from acts that could endanger their wellbeing.

He said they should show keen interest and actively participate in the upcoming District Level elections to enable them be part of local governance and decision making process in their communities.

Odeneho Appiah advised them to be abreast of the various social intervention policies the Government was implementing and conduct effective door-to-door campaign to win more souls for the Party.

Mr Christian Adu-Poku, the District Chief Executive, said women had critical roles to play in the campaign process to enable the Party to win the 2020 elections.

He said government was working hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people and that the Assembly would soon cut the sod for the construction of three bridges at Mowiri and Heman to bring relief to the communities.

GNA