news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 15, GNA – Ghanaians have been urged to continue to unite and maintain the country’s enviable accolade as one of the peaceful countries on the African Continent by ensuring a peaceful election this year.

Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC), said it was imperative for every Ghanaian to abide by the rules and regulations governing the electoral processes to protect the gains made, over the years, as a democratic country.

Rev. Obeng, interacting with the media ahead of a spiritual empowerment programme by the church in Kumasi, said Ghana stood tall amongst its peers on the Continent as far as peaceful elections were concerned and stressed the need to protect this enviable record.

He underlined the need for political parties to embark on campaigns devoid of insults and name calling ahead of the crucial election to save the nation from the needless tension in election years.

The media, he noted, must be circumspect when reporting on electoral matters and prioritise the national interest ahead of that of individuals.

They must not do the bidding of self-seeking politicians at the expense of the masses but rather play the watchdog role to protect the integrity of the electoral process, he said.

On the compilation of a new voters register, Rev. Obeng implored Ghanaians to support the Electoral Commission (EC) to do what was right adding that a new register would ensure equal opportunity for every eligible voter to participate in the election.

Rev. Obeng admonished people in leadership positions to live above reproach and be role models for the youth to ensure discipline among the populace.

He charged them to show exemplary leadership worthy of emulation with a high sense of morality, integrity and discipline.

Touching on the upcoming programme, which would feature Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the Central Gospel Church, Rev. Obeng said it was important to prepare the children of God for the challenge ahead of a new decade, which begins this year.

He entreated the public to attend to have a spiritual encounter with one of the renowned prophets of the time to start the new decade on a good note.

The programme is scheduled for January 17 – 19 on the CCC premises at Ayigya, Kumasi.

