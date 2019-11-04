news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Dabala (V/R) Nov. 04, GNA - Former President John Dramani Mahama, has asked the electorate to vote for him in the 2020 general election and "change the change" that came in 2016.

He said everywhere he went, he was met with concerns over stalled projects and economic hardships and that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under his leadership would complete all stalled projects and address other concerns facing the citizenry.

"We are all experiencing our various hardships...and preparing our thumbs so that we change the change," Mr Mahama said.

The Flagbearer of the NDC was speaking at the centenary celebration of Dabala branch of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana in the South Tongu District of the Volta region.

Mr Mahama said it was good and in God's will that the NDC lost the 2016 general election for peace to prevail in the country and also for the citizenry to appreciate the works of the NDC and asked that the Party be voted back to power next year.

He said his government would complete and operationalise stalled projects on water, education, health and roads among others.

Rev. Dr. Emmanuel K. Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly, E.P. Church in a sermon on the topic, "Give thanks to God in all things", admonished the congregation to cultivate the habit of giving thanks to God in both good and bad times for the thoughts of God for man "are good."

The ceremony saw the leadership of the Church raised funds in support of a chapel for the Dabala Assembly.

Rev. Gideon K. Dabi, Dabala District Pastor of the Church said the Dabala branch was worshipping in a classroom and called for support towards the project.

He said a chapel to mark the 100th anniversary of planting the gospel at Dabala was in place to get a better place to serve the Lord.

GNA