By Caesar Abagali, GNA



Kaleo (UWR), Oct. 28, GNA - Mr Bernard Morna, National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) has appealed to Ghanaians especially leaders of the various political parties, to value peace and work towards avoiding bloodshed in the 2020 elections.

He said politicians must not allow all their life and economic prowess to be dependent on politics to blind their focus of working towards promoting peace, unity among the people and the country's development.

Mr Morna made the appeal at Kaleo after he visited the family of a former District Secretary of Nadowli/Kaleo during the PNDC regime, Mr Emmanuel Bomansaan who passed on.

He died at Kaleo at the age of 77 after a short illness.

Mr Morna who is contesting the Nadowli Constituency Parliamentary seat on the PNC ticket, said if politicians will reflect on what life after death would be like, they would not engage in acts of violence because of power and material gains.

He said we had only one Ghana and stressed the need for all politicians not to always think about the next elections, but rather they should work harder to leave legacies that will let them be at peace with God even after they exit this world.

Mr Monah accompanied by the Regional Chairman of the Party Alhaji Nuhu Saeed and other executives commiserated with the bereaved family of the late District Secretary.

He said the history of Nadowli-Kaleo cannot be written without the name of Mr Bomansaan who made sure that he put in place the first structures of the District Assembly.

Mr Mornah said the late Bomansaan served his people well and left office with almost nothing.

The former District Secretary lived a dignified life worth emulating after office because his image was untarnished.

Mr Morna suggested that a monument be mounted in the District as a memorial.

Mr Bomaansan was the first District Secretary for Nadowli during the PNDC regime until 1993. He later worked with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ before going on retirement.

