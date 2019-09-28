news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Sept.28, GNA - Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, District Chief Executive for Akatsi South has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for Akatsi South for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah garnered 259 votes to beat his contender, Mr. Koffitse Nyahe, who had 236 votes. A total of 502 delegates voted on the day, while seven of the votes were rejected.

Mr. Adzidogah's victory gives him a third straight appearance to contest the Akatsi South seat on the ticket of the NPP in the general elections.

Mr. Ebenezer Azumah, Second Vice Chairman of NPP Volta, who witnessed proceedings, expressed satisfaction at the peaceful outcome of the polls.

Mr Adzidogah, briefing the media after the declaration of results, promised to unite the Party in the constituency to get more votes in the 2020 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates and all who contributed to his victory.

