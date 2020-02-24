news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Feb. 24, GNA - Mr. Kwame Adom-Appiah, a legal practitioner, has said he would promote peace and unity within the rank and file of the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), if given the mandate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

“Unity is critical to the growth of any institution,” he noted, saying the Party members should bury all their differences and gear their attention towards the Party’s victory in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Adom-Appiah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Effiduase, after he had submitted his nomination form to contest in the April 25 NPP Primaries, stressed the need for all and sundry to focus on the job at hand.

He lauded the Party activists for the confidence so far shown in him, indicating that his primary objective was to change the face of the Party at the constituency level.

The legal practitioner said Effiduase being one of the traditional NPP strongholds in the Ashanti Region, needed an experienced Party faithful to spearhead its parliamentary affairs, as well as the overall good of the people.

Therefore, he would not disappoint the electorate but would work harder to address their needs if elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Party.

