news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Jan 24, GNA - The Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) has been inaugurated with a charge to be accountable, show devotion to duty and responsive to the needs of electorates to improve quality of life and prosperity.

A total of 18 Assembly Members comprising four females and made up of 12 elected and six appointed were sworn into office to oversee the activities of the District Assembly for the next four years.

Madam Priscilla Sophia Yeboah, the District Magistrate took them through the oaths and swore them into office.





The ceremony also saw the inauguration of 60 unit committee members from the 12 electoral areas in the District.





Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development at the swearing, tasked the assembly members to create platforms for stakeholders using accountability.





The accountably tools should include Town Hall Meetings and general community engagements to establish strong linkage between duty bearers and citizens to ensure active participation to deliver quality services and improved infrastructure.

Mr Amoah at the inauguration of the eighth Assembly at Teshie, urged the assembly members to help address the issues of waste management, the haphazard ways of building and houses built on water ways, as it had serious implication to national development and public safety.

“As you are being sworn in today, work with the Assembly to ensure the compliance with the building rules and the regulation on the zoning and development of lands, and ensure that lands are developed according to approved plans and designated land use, to avoid flooding and accompanying loss of lives and properties,” he reiterated.

Mrs Evelyn Naa Adjeley Twum-Gyamrah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), LEKMA, congratulated them on their election and appointment as Assembly and Unit Committee members, saying it was a mark of confidence the electorates and government had reposed in them.

She added that members should have due regard for the Municipality and the nation at large, and not to seek their personal interest as against the good of the public.

“When the Assembly is served by dedicated and committed individuals who make it their duty to demand accountability of themselves and management, the credibility of the assembly is in respect of its productivity and output levels,” she explained.

In the area of sanitation, the MCE mentioned that members should spearhead clean up exercises to tidy their communities to ensure clean and healthy environment.

The election of a Presiding Member was postponed to a later date.

GNA