By Dominic Antwi Agyei/Gideon Peprah, GNA



Bekwai (Ash), Feb. 21, GNA - After a long fight for party nomination forms amidst disappointment and embarrassment on the side of most supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai constituency, Mr Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang, a Lawyer, has finally secured and submitted his forms.

Speaking to Mr Amofa-Agyemang after submitting the form in front of the Bekwai Constituency party office that was locked, he said even though there were numerous intimidations by some party leaders to prevent him, he finally succeeded.

He thanked the national executives for their wise decision to make it possible for aspirants to secure forms through other means apart from the constituency office.

He also said to his constituency executives, whether they would allow him or not he would contest and be declared victorious over the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

“I am still contesting and they will hear ‘bobolebobo’ on the day of elections, he said.

The constituency secretary, Mr Attah Owusu Boateng who received the form on behalf of the executives said, whether the nomination form was received in the party’s office or outside the office, he could confidently say that the form was received.

