By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Oct 1, GNA - Mr Samuel Kena, the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Chief Executive (DCE) has handed over 45 motorbikes to members of the assembly.

The motorbikes were presented to the Assembly by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Presenting the motorbikes on behalf of the Ministry, the DCE said the gesture was to support the members of the Local assembly in the discharge of their work.

He said it was the government's priority to take development to the doorsteps of citizens no matter where they resided, hence the donation.

Mr Kena said the district had a lot of deprived and island communities with bad road networks and expressed the hope that with the help of the motorbikes, the assembly members would be able to carry out their duties effectively and efficiently.

He urged the members to use the bikes for its intended purposes and reach out to a large number of the citizens.

Receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the assembly members, Madam Kate Mawusi Babanawo, the Presiding Member expressed her gratitude to the President and assured the DCE of using the motorbikes to enhance grassroot participation in governance.

