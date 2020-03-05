news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, March 04, GNA - The Ghana Police Service, other security services and stakeholders, have outlined various measures ahead of the national commemoration of Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary, to be hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, on Friday, March 06.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the anniversary parade and in attendance are going to be high profile personalities including Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It is the first time the national event would be hosted in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city and this has already sparked a lot of excitement among the residents.

A massive clean-up exercise held during the past week end to spruce up the city, has left the inner city and most areas in the Central Business District cleaner than ever.

While the various security agencies have started drills and dress rehearsal to hold themselves in readiness to provide security for the invited guests and general public, the police has come out with measures to beef up security and ensure easy vehicular flow in the city.

These include air patrols by the Ghana Airforce, temporary closure of some major roads linking the 42,000-capacity Sports Stadium, designation of car parks and inspection of hospitality facilities by the Ghana Tourism Authority Taskforce.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Stadium and its environs would be declared a security zone on Friday, March 06.

Consequently, the Afful Nkwanta Traffic Light - Stadium, Asokwa Mall Traffic Light - Stadium, Unity Oil Station - T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS and Brigina – Stadium link roads would all be closed temporarily.

Additionally, no vehicle would be allowed to park at unauthorized places, while all vehicles entering the Stadium would undergo strict inspection and checks.

The statement pointed out that only vehicles with VVIP stickers would be allowed entry into the inner perimeter of the Stadium, and that, the Heroes Park had been designated as car park for the Diplomatic Corps.

The military and police, it said, had been put on high alert ahead of the programme, warning those who intended to perpetuate crime or foment trouble to advise themselves.

Meanwhile, the military and police have intensified highway patrols, and various sensitization programmes put in place to create awareness on the security measures.

GNA checks on the hospitality joints showed that most hotels have been fully booked by the countless visitors who would throng the city for the auspicious occasion.

The myriad of eateries, including traditional food joints are also leaving no stone unturned as they poise to impress visitors with delicious, unforgettable Asante traditional culinary.

The main Baba Yara stadium is also a sight to behold as it has been bedecked with red, yellow and green buntings and ribbons.

Those in the trade and commerce businesses are cashing in to make good sales.

