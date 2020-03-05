news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, March 05, GNA – The residents of the Garden City of Kumasi, with their guests, are euphorically awaiting the hosting of the 63rd National Independence Anniversary, on Friday, March 6.

Thus, much of the conversations around town, especially among the youth, are about the facelift the city has gotten and the joy to be part of the historic event.

“We have been watching this important event year, after year from afar, today, it is near us, and I can’t just wait for tomorrow. I’m so glad to be part of this history,” Osei Kwame, a 49 year old teacher, sums it up to the GNA.

The main Baba Yara Stadium, the venue for the event is a sight to behold as it has been bedecked with red, yellow, green and black buntings and ribbons, which reflect the national colours.

Those in the trade and commerce businesses are cashing in to make good sales.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the anniversary parade, which would be attended Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other high profile personalities.

Dr Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, is the Guest of Honour for the occasion, which is being marked under the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains”.

It is the first time the national event is being hosted in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city and this has sparked a lot of excitement among the residents.

A massive clean-up exercise held during the past weekend to spruce up the city has left the inner city and most areas in the Central Business District cleaner than ever.

For the various security agencies, it has been drills and dress rehearsals to hold themselves in readiness to provide security for the invited guests and general public.

The Police have come out with measures to beef up security and ensure easy vehicular flow in the city.

These include air patrols by the Ghana Airforce, temporary closure of some major roads linking the 42,000-capacity Sports Stadium, designation of car parks and inspection of hospitality facilities by the Ghana Tourism Authority Taskforce.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Stadium and its environs would be declared a security zone on Friday, March 06.

Consequently, the Afful Nkwanta Traffic Light - Stadium, Asokwa Mall Traffic Light - Stadium, Unity Oil Station - T. I. Ahmadiyya SHS and Brigina – Stadium link roads would all be closed temporarily.

Additionally, no vehicle would be allowed to park at unauthorized places, while all vehicles entering the Stadium would undergo strict inspection and checks.

The statement pointed out that only vehicles with VVIP stickers would be allowed entry into the inner perimeter of the Stadium, and that, the Heroes Park had been designated as car park for the Diplomatic Corps.

The military and police, it said, had been put on high alert ahead of the programme, warning those who intended to perpetuate crime or foment trouble to advise themselves.

Meanwhile, the military and police have intensified highway patrols, and various sensitization programmes put in place to create awareness on the security measures.

The GNA’s checks on the hospitality joints showed that most hotels have been fully booked by the countless visitors who would throng the city for the auspicious occasion.

The myriad of eateries, including traditional food joints are also leaving no stone unturned as they poise to impress visitors with delicious, unforgettable Asante traditional culinary.

By Orders in Council (1901) Britain declared the southern territory of Ghana a colony by settlement, with the northern territory a protectorate and Ashanti becoming a colony by conquest.

The second half of the 20th Century, however, saw mounting national pressure against colonialism, making Britain agree to formally grant the Gold Coast its self rule on March 6, 1957.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah became the independence President and

with him at the forefront of the struggle were Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Ebenezer Ako Adjei, William Ofori Atta and Edward Akufo-Addo.

Collectively, they became known as the “Big Six”.

