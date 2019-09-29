news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Vakpo (V/R), Sept. 29, GNA - Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the North Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region have elected Mr Edmond Kudjoh Attah, the District Chief Executive, as parliamentary candidate.



He secured 299 votes whiles his only contender; Mr Christian Koku, garnered 52 votes out of total votes of 359, with eight rejected ballots.

The polls was held at the Vakpo Evangelical Presbyterian Church premises, which started behind schedule due to late arrival of accreditation cards from the Party’s Regional Office.

Mr Attah told the Ghana News Agency that his endorsement was an appreciation of his goodwill, and promised to do more for the Constituency.

He said he was the best match for the National Democratic Congress and that he was going to win the seat for the NPP.

“I will do my part as a leader to bring everyone on board, including my contender,” he stated.

