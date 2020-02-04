news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R) Feb 04, GNA - The Krachi East Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region has retained Mr Emmanuel Ladzi as its Presiding Member.

He polled 26 out of 31 total ballots cast, representing 81 per cent to secure the two-third majority for the position, with two rejected ballots.

Mr Ladzi retained his seat as the Assembly member for Okaneasi Electoral area and was also the immediate past Presiding Member for the Assembly

He pledged to offer his best for accelerated socio-economic development of the Municipality to enhance the livelihoods of the people.

Mr Ladzi also urged his colleagues to support him raise revenue for the Assembly to facilitate development.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission who supervised the election commended the Assembly Members for the success of the exercise.

GNA