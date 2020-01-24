news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R) Jan 24, GNA - Assembly members of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly (KEMA) failed to elect a Presiding Member after two rounds of voting.

Mr Moses Chamba, a retired educationist and government appointee, secured 17 votes for round one, while Mr Emmanuel Ladzi, the immediate past presiding member secured 11 votes and Dzayo Samuel, Assembly member for Ayromu getting three votes.

After second round of voting, Mr Chamba maintained his 17 votes with Ladzi getting three more votes, totaling,14.





The election took place at the forecourt of the Municipal Assembly at Dambai, after the inauguration of the Assembly members by the Deputy Regional Minister of Oti Region, Mr Maxwell Kofi Blagogee.

It was supervised by officials from the Electoral Commission.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission said the election would be re-organised in 10 days.

