news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Kpone (GAR), Oct 31, GNA - The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has held its maiden ‘Meet-the-press’ with a showcase of its achievements under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipality which was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly in 2012, as a district and was upgraded to a municipality in 2018, shared boundaries with Tema, Ashaiman, Adenta, Ningo-Prampram, Akwapim South and Akuapim North.

In a PowerPoint presentation and documentary, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, indicated that the Assembly at the end of September 2019, recorded a total of GH¢14.6 million representing 62.36 per cent of the estimated revenue of GH¢23. 4 million.

Eight million, eight hundred Ghana Cedis, which is the revenue collected under its Internally Generated Fund, formed 70 per cent of the total collection, he added.

Expenditure wise, he said, a total of GH¢8. 6 million of the IGF was used during the period mostly on developmental projects including the completion of school projects, building of a court house and provision of toilet facilities.

Mr Appiah, speaking on security, stated that the Municipal Security Council had been very proactive in dealing with security issues in the area adding that chieftaincy disputes, land litigations and youth agitations had been successfully resolved.

He said to beef up security in the area, major streets had been fixed with streetlights while monthly financial support and logistics were given to various security commands to enhance their operations.

On the education sector, he said his outfit provided logistical support to the educational directorate as well as furniture to schools adding that to motivate teachers to give off their best, the Assembly also organized best teacher awards recognize hardworking teachers in the Municipality.

Educational infrastructure including the construction of classroom blocks for Kubekro, Ebenezer Hill Primary School, Zenu No. 2 and 4 KKMA schools, Kpone Methodist, and Santeo, are on course,he said.

The MCE, projecting the status of government’s interventions, said a total of 421 recruits of the National Builders Corps (NABCO) had been posted to areas including health, education, Feed Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Enterprise, Revenue and Civic.

Under the One District, One Factory flagship programme, he announced that seven companies which were into the production of noodles, mosquito coil, water and confectioners, had benefited under the programme.

Others are into plastic waste processing, manufacturing of steel products, assembling of vehicles and the manufacturing of ceramics, he said

On the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, he indicated that enrollment had increased from 141 in 2016/2017 academic year to 495 comprising 287 girls and 208 boys in 2017/2018 academic year.

Mr Appiah said a number of farmers in the Municipality also benefitted from the planting for food and jobs programme with subsidized fertilizer and seeds adding however that the Municipality was losing its arable lands to estate developers and sand winning activities.

GNA