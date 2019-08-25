news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone, (GAR) Aug. 25, GNA - Delegates of the main opposition party? National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpone Katamanso Constituency went to their primaries without a familiar face on the ballot: Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo.

The Member of Parliament for area decided to step down after three terms fueling speculations that he had chosen a successor only waiting for formal endorsement.

When the delegates converged at the Kpone Traditional Council Hall to poll, they rather endorsed Mr Joseph Akwuerteh Tettey, a public servant, populaly known as "JOE T'".

He pulled 558 out of the total votes of 1086 to beat his closest contender Mr Moses Tetteh, tipped by many to succeed Mr Afotey Agbo, who bagged 428 votes while Mr. Abraham Tettey Teye and business Mogul Mr. Ruodulph Sebuabe managed

62 and 33 votes respectively.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Joseph Tettey expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him to lead the party in the 2020 general elections

He added that his victory was an indication that loyal service pays.

According to Mr Tettey, he would work hard to unite the party to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 parliamentary and presidential polls.

"I stand battle ready to increase the vote margins of the NDC, "he assured.

He pledged to employ the services of his contenders going into the 2020 election with a call on his supporters to remain calm and reflect on the bigger cause of the party.

This was the second time Mr Tetteh had attempted win the NDC Parliamentary ticket of the Kpone -Katamanso Constituency.

