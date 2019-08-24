news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The Korley-Klottey Constituency delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday retained Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the incumbent Member of Parliament to represent the Party in the 2020 elections.

Dr Rawlings won the primaries with 671 votes representing 47.45 per cent of total vote cast.

Her closest contender, Mr Leeford Quarshie garnered 336 votes representing 23.76 per cent.

Whilst the third contestant, Mr Muhamad Bashiru Nii Armah Alema managed to get 260 votes, representing 18.39 per cent of total votes cast.

The total valid votes cast was 1,267.

There were three rejected ballots.

The 1,270 delegates who voted out of the 1,414 registered voters, represented 89.6 per cent of total voter turnout.

GNA