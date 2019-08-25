news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Jasikan (O/R), Aug. 25, GNA - Mr. Kofi Adams, a former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has emerged the winner of the Buem Constituency NDC parliamentary primary poling a total of 388 valid votes.

Mr. Adams will represent the Party in the 2020 parliamentary elections, which will end the two term tenure of Mr. Daniel Ashiamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The Presbyterian Church in Jasikan where the voting took place was filled with delegates, observers and well-wishers of the candidates when voting ended to witness the outcome of events.

Supporters of Mr. Adams burst out with cheers and applause when his votes were counted.

Mr. Ashiamah came second with 280 votes, Mr. Adam Ibrahim Mumuni had 95 votes and Mr. Daniel Adiepena securing nine votes out of 774 total votes cast with two rejected ballots.

Mr. Adams after he was declared the winner by Mr. Abubakari Sani, the Jasikan District Electoral Commission Officer said although he knew he would win, the margin was unexpected adding that his campaign message was appropriate and convincing to the delegates.

He said his campaign message, which was devoid of insults and character assassination would make it easier for him to reach out to the rest of the candidates and work together as a team.

Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he would champion the course of bringing all the candidates together and work together with the common aim of bringing the NDC back to power in 2020.

