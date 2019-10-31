news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Kpone (GAR), Oct. 31, GNA - The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) is the leading Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has said.

Mr Ashitey noted that “KKMA is leading the assemblies whenever we come to check their work meaning they have a good MCE driving the system”.

He gave the commendation on Tuesday when he presented an ambulance and two pickup vehicles to the Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate and zonal councils respectively on behalf of the KKMA.

The Assembly used its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to buy the vehicles at a value of GH¢35,000.00 and GH¢289,175.88 for the ambulance and the two pickup vehicles respectively.

He revealed that the Assembly was doing very well in all the aspects of local governance and had been leading for the past one year.

While commending the MCE and his staff, he also urged them to continue to work hard together to bring more development to the Municipality.

He said the gesture was good and timely adding that all the four zonal councils of the Assembly were to receive a new pickup vehicle to facilitate their work but two had to be purchased first and the remaining two would be procured later.

Dr Esther Priscilla B. Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, receiving the ambulance, thanked the Assembly saying, it came in handy as it would made referral very easy for her outfit.

Dr Danquah added that due to the absence of personnel and an obstetrician/gynaecologist at the Kpone Health Centre, most serious maternal related issues had to be referred to Tema General Hospital.

In a related development, Mr Jin Zhengyi, General Manager, Sunon-Asogli Power Limited, had presented various items to KKMA in support of the Assembly’s sanitation drive.

The items valued at GH¢14,600.00, included 50 cutlasses, 50 rakes, 50 spades, 50 shovels, 10 wheel barrows, 100 litter pick sticks, and 10 pieces of 240 litre bins as well as bin bags, long sweeping brushes and brooms.

GNA