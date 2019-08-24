news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Aflao, Aug. 24, GNA - Voting in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ketu South parliamentary primary contest to pick a candidate for the 2020 national elections in the area, took an early and trouble-free start on Saturday at Aflao.

Long before polls started at 0700 hours, the Saints Peter and Paul RC School park venue was filled by large numbers party faithfuls, mainly of the 1907 delegates voting in the primaries.

Three separate polling booths were created for Aflao Wego and Some Wugo, another for Aflao Urban and then for Klikor, Some Wego, Constituency executive and former Government appointees to eliminate long queues and agitations associated with such exercises in the area.

Voting was therefore without long queues, aided also by delegates being called branch by branch to vote in an orderly and peacefully manner.

Five persons- Ms. Dzifa Gomashie, a former Minister, Mr. Paul Nyavi, a teacher, Nicholas Worclashie, a Lecturer, Ms Caroline Dukuh-Parker and Fogah Nuku are vying for the slot.

The incumbent two-time Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, is not in the race.

Mr. Aminu Abubakar, Ketu South Municipal EC Officer said no hiccup so far characterised the polls.

GNA