By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Tokor (VR), March 13, GNA - Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South has described demands for his removal from office by a group known as "Nana 4 2020 Youth Club" based in the Municipality as "mischievous" and uncalled for.

He said members of the group calling for his head were on a mission to discredit his person and the gains made by the Ketu South Municipal Assembly to deliver development projects for residents just as was going on across the country and warned their action could arm the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

This was in reaction to a News briefing the group organised on Thursday at Agbozume in the Municipality calling on President Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Agbenorwu over his “misconducts and attitudes.”

The group, made up of old and current polling station executives, electoral area coordinators and constituency executives of the NPP with an objective to increase the electoral fortunes of the Party from 7,000 in 2016 to at least 15,000 in the 2020 general election, said they never benefitted in any way since the MCE assumed office in 2017.

The group among others alleged the MCE and Mr Samuel Doe Haligah, the Constituency Chairman shared opportunities from government among their friends and families.

Mr Agbenorwu however said the allegations were untrue and that he had meetings with members of the Party and explained things to them.

On denial of opportunities, the MCE said he had calls to hand over premix fuel dumps to Party members, which he explained was impossible as there were rules regulating the administration and distribution of the fuel and that chief fishermen at the various landing beaches were to chair the premix fuel committees.

He said his doors were always opened to the grassroots for dialogue to resolve issues, and on how best to work to increase votes for the Party in the Constituency and mentioned that he was already working closely with Mr David Tiahno Quarshie, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, for victory in the 2020 general elections.

